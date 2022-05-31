MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple Central Texas fire crews battled a structure fire and a grass fire in Morgan’s Point Resort over the weekend.

The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department was dispatched around 4:12 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire with a possible victim trapped in the 10000 block of Buckhorn Cemetery Road. The department’s initial response included Engine 61 and Battalion 61.

Moffat Command 11 arrived onscene first, and reported a fully-engulfed structure with fire jumping to the side pasture – sparking a grass fire. Moffat Engine 11 was first due, and started to battle the fire. Engine 61 then arrived and augmented the attack with a large, defensive handline. Both companies worked diligently to achieve a quick knockdown and limited spread to heavy brush and an open field.





Command 11 performed recon on the adjacent brush and determined an enhanced wildfire response was needed. The East Side Strike Team was activated, and the MPRFD added Brush 61 and Brush 62.

The rural location of the fire and the distance to a water source required a multiple-agency response – with units from Troy, Sparta, Little River Academy and Salado joining MPR and Moffat on scene. Temple EMR provided medical monitoring, with the Bell County Sheriffs Department providing traffic control.





Though Engine 61 arrived first on scene for MPR and provided manpower for the structure fire, the company soon transitioned to the Wildland Division to assist with water supply operations. Brush 61 and 62 were tasked to work the flanks of the growing grass fire to try and control the spread to the west.

Both the structure and grass fires were brought under control. Overhaul operations were conducted on the structure as the wildland crews performed mop-up. The A&M Texas Forest Service used their bulldozers to create a firebreak surrounding the entire fire scene.

Battalion 61 and Engine 61 were returned to service once the fire was declared under control. Those units provided continuous coverage for the City for the remainder of the incident. A crew remained on station overnight.





The high heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds will continue to keep the fire danger high, and MPRFD is encouraging everyone to take extra precautions while conducting even the most routine activities.

This incident lasted more than four hours, required more than two dozen firefighters on over a dozen apparatuses, resulted in the complete loss of the structure, and more than 15 acres of wildland was burned.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.