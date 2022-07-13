TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple crews quickly extinguish a fire at a commercial building.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a structure fire in the area of Highway 36 and Barnhardt Road. Crews arrived and found smoke and flames coming from a single-story commercial structure.







(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

The facility is located at 2507 E State Highway 36, and is believed to be a cabinet shop. This incident was reported by a passerby, as nobody was present at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.