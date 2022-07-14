HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Crews extinguish a house fire in Harker Heights and rescue a family pet.

Harker Heights Fire Department units were dispatched at approximately 10:55 a.m. Wednesday to a reported structure fire, initially known to be at a shed at 1811 McGinnis Court. When units responded, the Bell County Communications Center informed them that the residence was now catching on fire.

An additional unit was requested to assist from the Killeen Fire Department. Units were then advised that the house was on fire on the back side of the residence, and the shed was fully involved. An offensive attack was made on the fire, and the fire was brought under control at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A family pet was rescued from the smoke-filled residence – and when breathing assistance was provided by on-scene crews, the pet was doing much better. There were no other injuries to the residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and is under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office.