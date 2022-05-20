HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A fire broke out at a popular Harker Heights night club early Friday morning.

The Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around 3:43 a.m., which was called in by a Harker Heights Police Department patrol unit at Club Krush, located at 201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Two engines, two ambulances, and the battalion chief were dispatched from Harker Heights. The Killeen Fire Department also responded. When the Harker Heights battalion chief arrived, smoke was seen coming from the west end of the building. Harker Heights and Killeen Fire units were able to enter the building and quickly bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported, and the building was empty at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and is under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshall’s Office.