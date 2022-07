BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple crews are battling a fire near Lake Belton High School.

Temple Fire & Rescue tells FOX 44 News they got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m.. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Temple Police Department is redirecting traffic away from the intersection of Prairie View Road and SH 317 near the high school.

