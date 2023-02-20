BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing closures on the Crusader Way cross street as it runs under Loop 121.

TxDOT says this closure will let crews to safely do construction work by the bridge over Crusader Way – including construction of the columns and caps. Crews plan to close Crusader Way daily, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through March 10. Barricades, message boards, and other traffic control measures will be in place to guide travelers during the closures.

The closure will span from under the bridge to just east of the bridge. Also, between Tuesday, February 21 through Thursday, February 23, the closure will be extended to a 24-hour duration daily.

This work comes as part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 – from W Avenue O to Sparta Road – to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks and add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM-439.

TxDOT encourages travelers to drive to conditions, to eliminate all distractions, and to buckle up.