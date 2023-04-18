BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Testimony in the Cedric Marks Capital Murder trial continues in Bell County’s 426th District Court on Tuesday, April 18.

Judge Steve Duskie started Tuesday’s proceedings by ruling that exhibits from Marks are not admissible. Marks wanted to use them as he questioned the mother of murder victim Jenna Scott. The judge did leave the door open for Marks to use them later in the trial.

FOX 44’s Earl Stoudemire is in the court room and is sending updates throughout the day. You can follow him on Twitter.

Prosecutors gave opening statements in the trial on Monday, April 17. They provided information on Marks and Maxwell being found near at a Walmart in Henrietta, Oklahoma – where they purchased clothes and a shovel to bury Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

Marks said he would put forth his own evidence to maintain innocence, and to also cross examine everyone who takes the witness stand.

Michael Swearingen’s mother, Deborah Harrison, gave remarks of Swearingen – saying Marks threatened him on court grounds during Scott’s protective hearing in 2018. Jenna Scott’s mother Karen took to the witness stand – sharing that she knew well of Jenna and Mark’s relationship. Karen said Jenna spoke of Mark physically and emotionally abusing her.

As of around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Marks cross examined Karen and was planning to bring forth exhibits for the jury.

Marks is accused of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who were both reported missing from Temple on January 4th, 2019. Investigators later found their bodies in Oklahoma. Scott and Marks were at one time romantically involved, but had broken up. Swearingin and Scott were longtime friends.

Marks is representing himself, with the help of John P. Galligan. Marks fired his attorneys and petitioned to represent himself in 2021. Marks pleaded not guilty to all charges – including burglary and capital murder. If found guilty, Marks faces life in prison or the death penalty.

During almost two months of selection, Marks and the prosecution interviewed close to 200 potential jury members. On April 10, they made their final cuts for the jury and alternates.

Marks’ co-defendant is Maya Maxwell, who is accused of helping him dispose of the bodies of Scott and Swearingin – as well as Swearingin’s car.

Maxwell also gave birth to a son she shares with Marks while behind bars. He is now three years old – and, at last report, is in foster care.