Killeen, Texas (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old Killeen daycare center worker has been arrested on child injury charges after a ten-month-old child suffered an arm fracture while under her care.

Alexis Leshawn Powell was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday following a full investigation of the incident.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started on June 14. Detectives were told that the parents of the child picked the infant up from the facility the day before. When they got home, they noticed the infant was fussy and had red marks on the left arm.

The parents took the child to an emergency room to be examined, and medical personnel diagnosed a fracture, specifically “a Torus Fracture of the upper left radius.” The next day, the parents went to the daycare facility and spoke with the director. Video was found of the infant being lifted waist-high by the left arm before being lowered.

On September 19, detectives received a complaint from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for injury to a child. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson then issued a warrant for Powell’s arrest.

Powell was found Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and was taken into custody. She remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday, with her bond set at $25,000.