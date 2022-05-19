KILLEEN (FOX 44) – On Thursday, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt investigated a night fire that broke out Wednesday May 18, outside of Killeen.

Mahlstedt concluded that the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The fire, which involved a single-family residence located in the 300th block of Whispering Oaks Loop, was reported at approximately 5:10 p.m. Wednesday evening. The first units to arrive on the scene found heavy fire along the front of the property.

Three occupants were said to have been on the property at the time of the fire, two of them inside the affected house. One of the individuals was able to escape with minor injuries.

One adult woman remained in the home, and she died in the blaze.

Mahlstedt was assisted in the investigation by both the Killeen and the Texas State Fire Marshals’ Offices. Fire and rescue units from each of the following agencies reported to the blaze: Florence Fire Department, Killeen Fire Department, Oakalla Fire Department, and the Southwest Bell County Fire Department.

Source: Bell County Fire Departments