Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m.

Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The identity of the driver will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.