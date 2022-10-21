Washington, D.C. (FOX44) – The National Defense Authorization Act for 2023 includes $31.5 million for power generation and microgrid operations for Fort Hood.

In addition to this direct funding, the bill would also raise the pay of Army personnel by 4.6 percent. These two items are part of many outlined by Senator John Cornyn as he enumerated the priorities in the bill which will impact Texas:

“Our national security depends on the readiness of our Armed Forces as they combat the threats of today, and prepare for the new ones of tomorrow,” said Sen. Cornyn. “The annual defense bill is imperative for the millions of Texas servicemembers, their families, and veterans who have devoted their lives to serving our country. I’m grateful for the work of my colleagues who have provided certainty to our military through this legislation and I look forward to voting for it in the Senate soon.”

Other items in the bill include the Protecting our Servicemembers through Proven Methods Act – which improves sexual assault and domestic violence prevention policies within the Department of Defense by directing the DoD to collect data on the causes behind sexual assault, harassment, and domestic violence in the military.