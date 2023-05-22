Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Information released in an arrest affidavit details the moments leading to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy and the wounding of two other people.

19-year-old Donovan Lee Mann remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond in the shooting which left Eugene Sonny Brownlow dead.

It was around 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8 that officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Zephyr Road on a call of shots fired. While they were on the way, they were told a shooting victim was found on Becker Drive. Officers arrived at the Star Mart Convenience Store, where they found shell casings in the parking lot.

Officers found three male victims of gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Becker Drive around 10:07 a.m. One was airlifted to the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, a second to the Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and a third to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Two victims were later listed as being stable. The third, identified later as Brownlow, was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

The arrest affidavit stated that surveillance video showed the three victims arrived at the store in a white Nissan, entered the store and approached the counter. The video showed one of the surviving victims – noting another man already in the store – and the affidavit said “his demeanor changes.” The three victims then leave the store and get into their car.

The affidavit said the store video showed the other man making a phone call and watching the car from inside the store. As the vehicle begins to leave, the other man goes to the door of the store, brings out a firearm and fires multiple times at the vehicle. The affidavit stated officers located more than 20 .40 caliber shell casings near the entryway to the store.

The affidavit stated that the surveillance video also had sound and information obtained – which helped police determine that the suspected shooter lived on Dugger Street in Killeen, near the convenience store. It also led to them identifying the suspect. Police then obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, who remains in the Bell County Jail.