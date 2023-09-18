Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Firefighters took on a house fire late Sunday evening in the 800 block of North 13th Street.

Firefighters found smoke and flames escaping the southside gable and attic of the house when they got to the scene. They quickly brought the fire under control and then entered the house to extinguish hot spots.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and was under construction. No firefighters were injured.

Investigators believe the fire started from a plastic bucket filled with rags and a combustible substance. Firefighters say the homeowner told them he had been staining the wood floors and left the rags in the bucket, unaware that they could cause a fire.