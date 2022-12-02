TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center is calling all of Santa’s helpers to ensure that this Christmas is a special one for the kids.

Every year the McLane Children’s Hospital accepts donations to help bring cheer to the lives of their patients.

Last year, thousands of toys and gifts like art kits, LEGO’s, and action figures were donated by members in the community.

This year, staff members hope to keep that same spirit alive.

“Without the community support, we would not be able to offer this to our patients and families and make the difference in their hospital stay. And we are really grateful here to have such a supportive community. I am overwhelmed by the support every year,” says McLane Children’s Child Life Manager Tina Ulanowski.

The Baylor Scott and White McLane Center is accepting new toy donations for all ages now and all the way to the 18th of December.

You can find wishlist’s for various age groups and more information about donations on the BSW McLane Children’s Medical Center website.