HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights is starting 2023 with a food drive.

Items will be collected to benefit the Killeen Independent School District’s H.A.R.P. (Homeless Awareness Response Program) for the students and families’ upcoming spring semester. Food items will be collected through January 28.

(Courtesy: Harker Heights Parks & Recreation)

Non-perishable items needed are canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, canned meat, peanut butter, chili (with and without beans), canned ravioli, canned beans, cereal (regular sized boxes), pasta, Ramen noodles, boxed macaroni and cheese, cornbread, stuffing, rice, potatoes/misc. side. No expired foods will be accepted. Items must be able to fit inside of a small box.

Items can be dropped off in Harker Heights to the Activities Center on 400 Indian Trail or to the

Recreation Center on 307 Miller’s Crossing in one of the large wooden boxes placed in the lobby of the buildings. For more information, you can contact Sara Gibbs at 254-953-5493, email

sgibbs@harkerheights.gov, or visit www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec.