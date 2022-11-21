KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm.

The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.

Donations can be dropped off at the Killeen Animal Shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Drive, or the Fort Hood Animal Shelter, located at Building 4902 Engineer Drive at Fort Hood. Hours of operation are from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Items will be collected throughout the winter months.