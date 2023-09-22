Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Texas Rangers are investigating a double shooting that took place Thursday morning around 9:54 a.m.

Deputies went to the 9000 block of Little Flock Road after getting a report of a shooting. They found a woman with a gunshot wound and sent her to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. She received minor injuries.

Deputies found a second victim, 42-year-old Cody Kinslow, inside the home, with multiple gunshot wounds. Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced Kinslow dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators have not released the name of a suspect or motive in this double shooting. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.