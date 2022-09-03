BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says speed enforcement efforts were conducted on Interstate 14 on Friday – between 7 am and 11 am. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for the area.
Sgt. Bryan Washko says the goal of these operations is for travelers to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit. Interstate 14 has seen an increase in car crashes – with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor.
Friday’s operation led to 138 vehicles stopped, 117 citations, 29 warnings issued and two criminal arrests. One crash was worked in the area during this time frame.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities for more than two decades. In 2020, speeding was a contributing factor in 29 percent of all traffic fatalities.
Drivers are asked to keep these tips in mind during the Labor Day holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are drinking alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you are using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Know your route before beginning your trip.
- Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm of a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.