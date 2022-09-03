BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says speed enforcement efforts were conducted on Interstate 14 on Friday – between 7 am and 11 am. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for the area.

Sgt. Bryan Washko says the goal of these operations is for travelers to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit. Interstate 14 has seen an increase in car crashes – with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor.

Friday’s operation led to 138 vehicles stopped, 117 citations, 29 warnings issued and two criminal arrests. One crash was worked in the area during this time frame.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities for more than two decades. In 2020, speeding was a contributing factor in 29 percent of all traffic fatalities.

Drivers are asked to keep these tips in mind during the Labor Day holiday: