Copperas Cove (FOX44/KWKT) — Texas DPS says a two-county high-speed chase ended in Copperas Cove with one man under arrest. It started Tuesday night around 11:46 p.m.

According to DPS, a trooper observed a 2023 Lincoln sedan going east on I-14 at 121 miles per hour in Killeen. The trooper attempted to stop the car, but says the driver refused to pull over.

When the Lincoln got to Copperas Cove, police officers deployed stop sticks, which helped slow the car down. Then a trooper performed what is called a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle.

Troopers identified the driver as 41-year-old LaQuinton Lamonte Owens, of Copperas Cove. They say he did not sustain any injuries from the ending of the chase.

Owens faces a charge of evading with a motor vehicle.