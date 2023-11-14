KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has died in a motorcycle crash in Killeen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched at approximately 3:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of an accident on westbound Interstate 14, at Clear Creek Road.

Initial reports stated a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on I-14. Witness accounts report the operator lost control as he attempted to stand up on the motorcycle while traveling westbound.

DPS says that after the cyclist fell onto the highway, he was struck by a Honda passenger car.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.