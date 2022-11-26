BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to conduct a full closure of Loop 121, from FM-93 to the Sparta Road intersection, for drainage installation.

TxDOT says this will start on Monday night, and that this closure will allow crews to safely perform drainage installation within the work limits. Closure time will be active from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Travelers will need to seek alternate routes during this closure.

Crews will close Sparta Road on Tuesday night – from the east side of the Sparta Road and Loop 121 intersection to the roundabout at Commerce Street. This closure will also be active from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement, barricades, and message boards will be in place to guide travelers. All work and closures are dependent on weather and field conditions.

TxDOT encourages travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.