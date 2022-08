TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A late night vehicle accident in Temple leads to some power outages.

The Temple Police Department posted on social media Sunday night that all lanes of W. Adams Avenue were shut down in response to a vehicle accident in the 3500 block. A driver struck a telephone pole, causing some outages in the west side.

Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. As of around 7 a.m. Monday, the department announced that all lanes have reopened.