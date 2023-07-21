KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple drugs and firearms have been seized during the serving of a search warrant in Killeen.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at approximately 8:02 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue. Detectives recovered four handguns and one shotgun during the search of the residence. One of the handguns was reported stolen.

Detectives also recovered 320 grams of THC gummy, 240 grams of THC wax, 74 grams of ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, marijuana plants and $65,946 in cash.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Police say one person was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail, and charges are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.