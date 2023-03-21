Temple, Tx (FOX44) – When Temple Police stopped to check on a man after they spotted him dumpster diving, they ended up taking the woman with him to jail as a result of what they found when they checked out their car.

Officers spotted the activity about 8:00 a.m. Monday morning in the 2600 block of Thornton Lane in Temple. They noted the man entering a car parked nearby with a woman in the passenger seat. When they identified the pair, they determined that the woman – identified as 49-year-old Martha Ann Cazarez – had outstanding arrest warrants out of Milam County.

Cazarez was detained, and the vehicle was searched. In the vehicle, officers discovered two baggies containing methamphetamines, a scale, various packages of THC gummies, and nine credit cards and ID’s belonging to three different people.

Cazarez was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail without incident. In addition to the charges connected with what was found in the vehicle, jail records indicated she was also being held on the other warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear in court.