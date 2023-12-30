Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating an early morning crash that killed one person Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:26 a.m. near the intersection of S. 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Lane. When officers got to the scene, they found the vehicle wrapped around a tree. The force of the collision launched pieces of the vehicle into a nearby home.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The person’s identity is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of S. 31st in the area while officers investigated the crash. One northbound lane was left open.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.