Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a woman walking in the 4600 block of East Central Texas Expressway early Monday morning. The woman died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Rasha Kendrick. Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police officers, Kendrick entered the outside lane and an Infinity Sedan going east hit her. Right after that, a red or orange Dodge Journey also hit Kendrick.

An ambulance took Kendrick to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in critical condition. She died from her injuries at 12:53 a.m.

The driver of the Infinity stopped to help Kendrick, but the other driver kept going. That person could face criminal charges.

Traffic Investigators are asking anyone who can identify this suspect or has information about this fatality, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.