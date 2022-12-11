Temple (FOX 44) — An early morning crash in Temple has turned into a stabbing investigation.

Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they got there, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. An ambulance took her to a hospital.

The status of her injuries is unknown at this time. Police officers have not identified any suspects in the stabbing or released any more information about the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.