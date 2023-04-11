Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — Harker Heights police officers are investigating a fight that left five people with injuries, with four of them going to the hospital.

Officers say the fight happened around 3:30 a.m. at a business in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt of Killeen used some kind of instrument to cut five people.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Pruitt for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond is set at $100,000. She is in the Bell County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440. FOX 44 News will update this report as more information becomes available.