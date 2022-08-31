TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in Temple.

Temple Police said around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man lying on the roadway with his head on the curb – and he was unresponsive. EMS performed life-saving measures, but the man later died from his injuries.

Witnesses on scene said a white pickup truck struck the man. The driver briefly stopped before driving off and heading southbound.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.