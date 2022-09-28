BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Elections Department hosted a hands-on training session for Election Judges Wednesday evening. This was an opportunity for these critical election workers to get to work with the equipment that they will be using for the upcoming November 3, General Election.

Election workers learned about the duties, responsibilities, and authority of judges. To make voting as smooth as possible, they also learned how to properly set-up the voting machines.

Workers got instructions on the judges’ role of picking up and delivering election bags, and what’s inside the bag, and what can and cannot be used on election day.

Bell County administrator, Dr. Desi Roberts, shares why they have multiple training’s before Election Day.

“We are pushing on election security. We are definitely going to talk about transparency. We want to make it clear. We want to see every one understanding what we are doing. We are pulling back the curtains. And of course, we want to make our polling sites safe, not only for the workers, but indeed for the voters,” says Bell county administrator Dr. Desi Roberts.

There will be addition Election Judges training sessions in the Tank building of the Belton Annex located at 550 East 2nd Avenue in Belton.

Saturday, October 1st 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12th 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 15th 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“This year we emphasize in training and we think that the election workers need to be as efficient as possible and again, ultimately is to help to run a much smoother and efficient Election Day and early voting season,” says Dr. Roberts.

Early voting starts on October 24th, you can click here to find your closest voting location.