BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday!

City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says officials are incredibly grateful for the men who helped capture the bison. There were some “tenuous moments” when the bison was running free near Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.

(Courtesy: City of Belton)

(Courtesy: City of Belton)

(Courtesy: City of Belton)

(Courtesy: City of Belton)

Romer says nobody was hurt, and the bison is doing well. He also said about the bison, “It was just getting started. It ran down I-14 and got in some thick brush for several hours after this escape. It was a very athletic and enterprising young bison.”