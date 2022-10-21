KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage.

The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, located at 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. It provides the homeless community with a hot meal, haircut, medical screening, clothes and other resources.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure safety – including temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing. All of those in the homeless community are welcome, and none will be turned away.

There will be transportation provided to and from the event for the cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Temple as follows:

Killeen:

8:45/10:45/12:45: Old H-E-B Parking Lot (809 North Gray)

8:55/10:55/12:55: Killeen Community Center Parking Lot (2201 E. Veterans Memorial)

Copperas Cove:

8:45/10:45/12:45: Cove Public Library (501 S Main)

8:55/10:55/12:55: Wendy’s Parking Lot (2740 E Business 190)

Gatesville:

7:15: Gatesville Care Center (105 North 7th Street)

Harker Heights:

9:30/11:30: Post Office Parking Lot (415 East FM 2410 Road)

Temple (arrive at 8 a.m., vans will leave by 8:30 a.m.; limited to 13 per van):

Feed My Sheep (116 W. Ave G)

Salvation Army (419 W. Ave G)

For specific questions about the event, you can contact OSDCT at (254)681-8522. The event is sponsored by Bell County, the City of Killeen and the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.