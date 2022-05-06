KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – It is time once again for an annual event honoring those who have served and fallen in the line of duty.

The annual Fallen Heroes 5K will take place this Saturday at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail, located at 8001 Pyrite Drive. The run begins at 8:00 a.m.

The race is part of the annual Cen-Tex Race Series, which holds events throughout Central Texas – including nine in Killeen. Points will be awarded for the top finishers in each age group.

The standings and event schedule can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/Centex. The next Killeen event is the half-marathon on June 4.