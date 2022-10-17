KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire.

The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.

The City of Killeen says one building to the back of the structure received significant fire damage – although both structures were vacant and abandoned. Crews extinguished the fire from Vermont Street.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

Another structure received damage to its exposed, electrical meter from heat of the fire in the main structure. The building official will determine if that structure is able to remain. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to assist the displaced family in this home.

The City says 24 fire personnel responded – including four fire engines, one tower ladder engine, one heavy rescue vehicle, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors. Encore also responded to the scene to secure any damaged powerlines running to any of the buildings.

A cause of the fire has not been released.