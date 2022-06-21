TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple will host the 24th Annual H-E-B All American 4th of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show.

The event is set to take place on Monday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m., at Crossroads Park located at 1020 Research Parkway in Temple

“The City always looks forward to hosting our annual family fun fest and fireworks show every year!” said Temple Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director, Mike Hemker. “This show is great way to show our patriotism and give families some safe and exciting activities for the Fourth of July!”

This event will feature live music by Brodie Lane Band, arts & crafts, and food throughout the evening.

This event is free and open to the public.

The city is also still accepting applications for food and arts & crafts vendors for the event. Those interested in becoming a vendor can visit here for more information.

Applications for food vendors can be found here.

Applications for arts & crafts vendors can be found here.