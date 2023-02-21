HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — What’s the best way to celebrate Fat Tuesday? With one of Mardi Gras’s best staple desserts, king cake inspired cupcakes.

Celebrated all over the world, Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, is the last day of Carnival season. A popular cultural event that many people have taken part in for thousands of years, originated as a holiday rooted in religious traditions.

Here in Central Texas, local bakeries like Lily’s Cakes, is joining in on the festivities in a scrumptious way.

“Depending on the holidays. We play with flavors, we play with designs, and we make it fun. So that’s how the king cake inspired cupcake was born,” shared Lily’s Cake Owner Lily Halabi.

She continues, “It’s cinnamon swirl, cinnamon and vanilla swirl cupcake. It’s filled with the cinnamon cream cheese and is finished with the vanilla buttercream and the colors of Mardi Gras. And of course, you can’t forget the beads.”

With over ten years of experience and business serving Central Texas, the Lily’s Cakes team specializes in making their cakes to a customers orders for special occasions such as weddings, gender reveals, and birthdays.

You can also pop into the shop for whatever sweet treats they have to offer the day of.

“We can actually design any cake or cupcake that you want or you or you dream about, and we’re here to serve you. And of course, like I always say, have a sweet day,” said Owner Lily Halabi.