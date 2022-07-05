Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department operation set up to make an arrest in connection with a June 21st shooting incident was made easier when the suspect’s father turned him over to officers.

21-year-old Keyonte Laquente Nealy was arrested without incident when they went to the 4600 block of Calle Olmo trying to locate him, and his father brought him to the front door of the home and handed him over.

Temple obtained a warrant for Nealy in connection with the shooting two weeks ago in the 800 block of East French Avenue. Officers responded when the victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bond for Nealy was set at a half-million dollars.