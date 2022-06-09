MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – A faulty refrigerator causes a house fire in Morgan’s Point Resort.

The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department responded around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday to a garage fire in the 500 block of Northcliffe Drive. The department posted on social media that Battalion 63 was on the scene within seven minutes, and reported smoke showing from the garage.

Firefighters entered the home to check for fire extension. The fire was extinguished roughly 27 minutes into this incident. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the garage, with minor smoke and control damage to the home. Early indicators point to a faulty refrigerator the homeowner recently purchased at a garage sale.







The department says this is “a good reminder to keep appliances clean and well-maintained.”

The department says a total of five units responded, with 13 personnel – Battalion 1, Battalion 63, Engine 7, Engine 8, Engine 61.