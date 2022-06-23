Killeen (FOX 44) — The FBI conducted at least three raids at churches Thursday, one of them in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department says the FBI raided the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church on Massey Street. The FBI confirmed to FOX 44 News that agents conducted a raid near the intersection of Massey Street and E. Rancier Avenue.

The FBI would not give any other details about the raid.

FOX 44 sister station WSAV in Savannah, Georgia reported on two more raids in that state, one of them in Hinesville at the House of Prayer Church.

They witnessed FBI agents and police officers swarming the church. They also saw law enforcement carrying automatic weapons around the perimeter of the building.

WSAV says the church has been under fire throughout recent years for abuse allegations and manipulation of members. A protest was held outside the House of Prayer in May 2017 with former members alleging the church was actually a cult.

The Facebook page for the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church has not been updated in roughly two years. There are several posts on the page that claim it is a cult.

FOX 44 News reached out to the church for comment, but received no answer. This report will be updated when more information is available.