HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, the Harker Heights City Council canvassed votes from the May 6th election, including Proposition A.

On May 6th, Harker Heights voters were voting on a referendum regarding marijuana laws and Proposition A won the ballot by only one vote.

Ground Game Texas, Executive Director Julie Oliver says, “last November 64% of the voters and Harker Heights approved marijuana decriminalization…Two weeks after that election, city council members repealed that vote.”

The organization collected signatures for a referendum to suspend the city council’s repeal. Asking the voters if they wanted to repeal the ordinance that decriminalized marijuana.

“And voters voted no. They voted no. I don’t want to repeal that ordinance from last November that we that we passed,” says Oliver.

In today’s canvassing of votes, we also learned there will be two runoffs on June 10th. One for Place 2 and one for Place 4. Early voting will take place on May 30th.

Hal Shiffman is running for Place 2 on the Harker Heights City Council against Stacey Wilson, and he is in opposition of decriminalizing marijuana.

“Harker Heights will continue to support public safety, respect state law, and we will continue to have an excellent quality of life with regards to our commitment to public safety,” says Shiffman.

Not too far from Harker Heights, the city of Killeen is facing a lawsuit with Bell County after passing laws decriminalizing marijuana use.

Julie Oliver encourages voters to keep an eye on the city council agenda after the runoff, “Residents of Harker Heights should go make their voices heard loud and strong. And they can also do that by voting June 10th.”