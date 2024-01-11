Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old Killeen woman is being held on felony charges after police say a fire broke out in a home where two small children had been left alone.

Killeen Police department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on Monday afternoon, January 8th that emergency personnel were sent to the 1400 block of Dugger Circle on a report of a structure fire. Police and firefighters arriving on the scene were told that there was a fire in a bedroom of the residence and that two children, ages 3 and 5, had been asking for help.

The fire had actually been put out by neighbors who heard the cries before the fire department got there.

Police investigating reported they believed the mother of the children had left them unsupervised. Twenty-eight-year old Erika Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail and later transferred to Bell County where she remained Thursday with two charges of felony abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. Her bond was set at total of $200,000.