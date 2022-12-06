Killeen (FOX 44) — Fire damaged the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night. Firefighters think the flames started in one of the seven portable toilets behind the building.

Calls came into the fire department around 6:43 p.m. about fires in the porta-potties at 1 Santa Fe Drive. Firefighters got to the scene within minutes and had the flames out by 6:58 p.m.

More than 20 firefighters rushed to the scene. There were three engines, one heavy rescue truck, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs, and two EMS supervisors. No injuries were reported.

Building officials will assess the damage to the building Wednesday morning.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.