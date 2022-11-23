Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning.

The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More.

When firefighters got there, they witnesses smoke and fire coming from the front and rear of the building. They were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes using a defensive approach. Members of the Killeen Fire Department were also on hand to help put the flames out.

Firefighters say there is significant damage to the main building and the adjoining buildings.

At one point there was concern that an employee of the restaurant was inside the building during the fire. It turned out the person was outside and safe. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.