KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen traffic stop leads to the discovery of firearms, marijuana and cash.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Greengate Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a call of shots fired. They saw a silver SUV leaving from the direction of where the shots came from.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Polk Drive. They approached the driver and saw him wearing ear protection for shooting firearms. This is when the officers discovered an unholstered pistol in the middle seat.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found four additional firearms, 8.7 grams of marijuana and $950 in cash. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 21-year-old man, was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail on outstanding warrants.

This investigation is ongoing.