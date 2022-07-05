KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Fire Department sent several units to an area of the Stillhouse Bridge at approximately 10:06 p.m. Monday, following reports of fireworks being set off there. Residents were asked to stay clear of this area.

The City of Killeen says the Fire Department had all ten suppression units out of their stations patrolling their respective districts, and stopped any fireworks usage they witnessed.

The City says the fire chief and two other chief officers were in town doing the same. Four fire investigators were issuing citations.

The Harker Heights Fire Department released more information on the Stillhouse Bridge fire Tuesday morning, saying two of its units responded on Monday night. Approximately three acres were on fire, and additional units were requested through the activation of the West Side Strike Team – which ultimately brought units from the Salado, Killeen, and Central Bell Fire Departments. No structures were damaged and no injuries were sustained. All units returned to service at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

No homes have caught on fire in Killeen, but the City of Killeen says it has had well over a dozen grass fires – plus one fence catching on fire due to the fireworks.

The City is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal, with a penalty of a $2,000 fine.