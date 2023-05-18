KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen firefighters and City workers who helped save and transform the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building will be honored this Thursday night.

The Chamber is hosting a Restoration Celebration from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. as part of its Third Thursday Mixer. The event will take place at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building – located at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive.

The event will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a grand reopening. Tours of the new restorations will be available – as well as an award ceremony for the responding heroes.

The mixer will take place in the Downtown courtyard area facing the back of the Chamber building – where the fire took place on December 6, 2022. This is a free event to attend, and everyone is welcome to come.