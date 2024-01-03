TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – More than 50 first-year Temple Independent School District teachers are starting out the semester with brand new classroom supplies after participating in a back-to-school shopping spree on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Temple Walmart Super Center on 31st Street. The district says the teachers were treated to the shopping spree by using a generous donation from Garlyn Shelton, of Temple. This donation was paired with grant funding from Texas A&M-Central Texas to provide each teacher with $75 to spend on supplies or other needs for their classrooms.

The teachers filled their carts with everything from markers and notebooks to wipes and organizational supplies. Other teachers used the money to buy bookshelves or storage containers for their students to make use of when classes resume on Thursday.

(Courtesy: Temple Independent School District)

The district says that the shopping spree was also another example of the community’s support of public education.