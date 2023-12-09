Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are searching for five people who stole a car and shot at a witness early Saturday morning.

Officers got a call about a car burglary in the 2200 block of Carriage House Drive around 5 a.m. The officers were told the thieves stole a vehicle and then shot at a witness, but missed.

After getting a description of the vehicle, offices found it and chased it towards Belton. Other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and that’s when the vehicle crashed in the 200 block of McDowell Street in Belton.

Officers say five people ran from the scene wearing gloves, masks, and hoodies.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

