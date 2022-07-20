WACO / HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled to open the FM-2410 bridge along Interstate 14 as the contractor wraps up the project.

By Wednesday afternoon, the newly-constructed FM-2410 westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge in Harker Heights will be open to the traveling public.

TxDOT is encouraging travelers to drive cautiously as the public becomes acclimated with the new configuration in the area. The newly constructed u-turn will improve safety and mobility for traffic in the area.