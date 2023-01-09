(FOX 44) — Robinson High School has a new head football coach, and they didn’t look far to find him.

Chris Lancaster confirmed with FOX 44 Sports that he is leaving Little River-Academy to take over the Rocket football team. Lancaster took the head coach mantle for the Bumblebees in 2020.

Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow stepped down in December of 2022.

Lancaster previously was the offensive coordinator for Troy High School. He was also the head coach at Bruceville-Eddy, and an assistant at Baylor, Sam Houston State University, and McNeese State.